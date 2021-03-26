Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:07 March 26, 2021

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un fires first projectile (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires first projectile in 1 year, belated response from military (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul mayoral race kicks off (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires projectile, a day ahead of Biden announcement (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un fires first projectile, a day ahead of Biden press conference (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea fires projectile, aiming at both S. Korea, U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Public aware of N. Korea's projectile after Japan's announcement (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires projectile (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea's projectile attacks 'peninsula's spring' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 5.2 tln won in aid provided ahead of election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to ban alcohol images for outside ads (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North fires two missiles, probably ballistic (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea to step up pressure until U.S. responds (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea may return to fire-and-fury mode (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!