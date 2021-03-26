Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un fires first projectile (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires first projectile in 1 year, belated response from military (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul mayoral race kicks off (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires projectile, a day ahead of Biden announcement (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un fires first projectile, a day ahead of Biden press conference (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea fires projectile, aiming at both S. Korea, U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Public aware of N. Korea's projectile after Japan's announcement (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires projectile (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea's projectile attacks 'peninsula's spring' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 5.2 tln won in aid provided ahead of election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to ban alcohol images for outside ads (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North fires two missiles, probably ballistic (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea to step up pressure until U.S. responds (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea may return to fire-and-fury mode (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS