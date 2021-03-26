(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 26)

Against this backdrop, South Korea and the U.S. need to take a two-track policy of luring the North back to dialogue while taking stern action against any provocations by the Kim regime. Most of all, the allies should hammer out a joint strategy to better deal with the recalcitrant North and prod it to move toward denuclearization and peace. North Korea, for its part, must stop resorting to brinksmanship, resume dialogue, and keep its earlier pledges to scrap its nuclear arsenal.

