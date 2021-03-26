(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 26)

The April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan are being held because of sexual misconduct by the late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon and former Busan mayor Oh Geo-don, both members of the ruling Democratic Party (DP). But the DP changed its party constitution that "forbids the party from nominating candidates in by-elections when they committed grave wrongdoing" and allowed candidates to run in the by-elections followed by an apology to the victims of sexual offense. The way the DP behaves makes us doubt the sincerity of its apology. Even the progressive Justice Party, once an ally of the DP, wondered if inflicting secondary damage on the victims is really part of the ruling party's strategy for elections.