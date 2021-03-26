Today in Korean history
March 27
1951 -- The Ministry of Education introduces a new school system -- six years for elementary school, three each for middle and high school, and four for university.
1971 -- The U.S. Army 7th Division withdraws after being stationed for two years in South Korea.
1982 -- The South Korean professional baseball league launches with the opening game taking place in Seoul.
1990 -- A regular flight of Korean Air makes a stop in Moscow for the first time.
2002 -- South Korea regains a sovereign credit rating of "A" four years and four months after the 1997 financial crisis.
2003 -- The government moves to allow open access to administrative information and replace closed "press rooms" with briefing rooms, to which any journalist of an accredited media organization can be given access.
2010 -- A 1,200-ton South Korean Navy ship, the Cheonan, sinks off the west coast near the maritime border with North Korea, killing 46 out of the 104 crew members on board. A probe by the South Korean government later concluded that the Cheonan was hit by a torpedo from a North Korean submarine. Pyongyang, however, has denied responsibility.
2017 -- Prosecutors seek an arrest warrant for former President Park Geun-hye on multiple charges, including bribery and abuse of power, in a massive influence-peddling scandal that removed her from office earlier in the month.
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided missiles
-
New virus cases nearing 500, another uptick looming amid extended curbs
-
Seoul's cherry blossom blooming begins on earliest date on record