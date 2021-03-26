(LEAD) N.K. leader inspects construction site without attending missile test-firing
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a construction site for riverside apartments in Pyongyang without attending a test-firing of newly developed ballistic missiles, according to state media Friday.
Thursday's "field guidance" trip to the construction site appears to underscore Kim's emphasis on improving people's lives. On the same day, the North test-fired two new tactical guided missiles without Kim's attendance.
Kim "explained the plan to form the area of modern terraced houses along the picturesque bank of the Pothong River flowing through the central part of the capital city and to turn the area in a peculiar way by putting up multi-story and low-story dwelling houses in a harmonious way," the Korean Central News Agency said.
Around 800 "modern terraced" apartments will be completed within this year and presented as gifts "to working people including labor innovators and persons of distinguished services in all sectors, scientists, educators and writers who devote themselves to the Party and the state," Kim was also quoted as saying.
In a separate article, KCNA reported that Kim inspected the manufacturing of trial products of passenger buses and unfolded the "far-reaching plan for taking a decisive measure for the improved transportation for Pyongyang citizens."
KCNA did not report when the visits were made, but they appear to have taken place a day earlier.
On the same day, KCNA reported that North Korea fired two new tactical guided missiles a day earlier, confirming the launch of short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. Kim did not oversee the firing.
Thursday's launches came four days after the country fired two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Sunday and also marked the first such ballistic missile firing since the U.S. government of President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January.
Experts say that Kim's decision to visit the construction site without supervising the missile launch appears to be signaling his intent to put more emphasis on the lives of the people as the country struggles to achieve recently unveiled economic goals in the face of global sanctions and the prolonged antivirus campaign.
On Tuesday, Kim attended an event to break ground on the construction of 10,000 homes in Pyongyang and urged officials to push ahead with the project despite challenges that are "harsher than ever before."
Kim earlier admitted to a failure in his previous economic development plan and unveiled a new five-year development scheme during the party congress in January with an emphasis on self-reliance.
