Friday's weather forecast

March 26, 2021

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/06 Sunny 20

Incheon 17/05 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/04 Sunny 20

Cheongju 24/05 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/05 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/02 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/09 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 23/05 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 25/05 Cloudy 0

Jeju 21/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/07 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/08 Sunny 10

