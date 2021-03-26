Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 26, 2021
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/06 Sunny 20
Incheon 17/05 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/04 Sunny 20
Cheongju 24/05 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/05 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 22/02 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 23/05 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 25/05 Cloudy 0
Jeju 21/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 23/07 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/08 Sunny 10
(END)
