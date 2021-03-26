TV series 'Joseon Exorcist' terminated over history controversy
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean broadcaster SBS said Friday that it will put an end to its historical fantasy series "Joseon Exorcist," which has aired just its first two episodes, amid intensifying controversy over distorting Korean history.
"As we are aware of the seriousness of the current situation, we decided to terminate the broadcasting contract of 'Joseon Exorcist' and cancel its upcoming broadcasts," SBS said in a statement.
It said it has already paid for the series' TV rights and that production has nearly completed, but it made the decision to "take full responsibility" as a terrestrial TV network.
Set in the early 15th century during the reign of King Taejong, the third on the throne of the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, the 16-episode Monday-Tuesday show premiered on SBS this week.
The supernatural exorcist period fantasy follows the royal family's fight against evil spirits, starring Jang Dong-yoon as Crown Prince Chungnyeong and Kam Woo-sung as King Taejong.
Since its first episode aired this Monday, however, the show has been under fire for distorting Korean history and using Chinese-style props in a period show portraying actual historical figures.
People criticized scenes in which a hallucinating King Taejong massacres innocent Joseon people and the crown prince, who later becomes King Sejong, drinks Chinese liquor and eats Chinese food, such as dumplings, mooncakes and century eggs, at a tavern located in Joseon territory.
Producers of "Joseon Exorcist" issued a public apology and promised to remove the controversial scenes and put the project on hold for a week to realign the storyline.
But debates criticizing the show have continued across online communities and led some companies to withdraw sponsorship and advertisement deals with the TV series.
