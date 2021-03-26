LG shareholders OK spin-off plan, new holding firm to be launched in May
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of LG Corp., the holding firm of South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, LG Group, on Friday approved the company's plan to set up another parent entity to smooth out spin-offs of multiple affiliates.
LG said 76.6 percent of shareholders, who attended their annual meeting in Seoul, supported the creation of a new holding firm tentatively named LX Holdings Corp. The agenda needed approval from two-thirds of shareholders in attendance.
LX Holdings, which will be launched on May 1, will have LG International Corp., LG Hausys Ltd., LG MMA Corp. and Silicon Works Co. under its umbrella. They are expected to be officially split from LG Group later this year.
With the spin-off scheme receiving a green light, LG said it will focus on its main businesses -- electronics, chemicals and telecom services -- while beefing up its future growth engines, such as automotive, batteries and large OLEDs.
In November, LG decided to hive off some affiliates for Koo Bon-joon, an uncle of current LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and a younger brother of late LG Group chief Koo Bon-moo.
LG has a tradition in which the eldest son of the group chief inherits the management power of the conglomerate, while brothers of the chief create their own business groups with spin-off companies after the group leader's death.
Local conglomerates, like LS Group, LIG Group and Heesung Group, were all founded under LG's management tradition.
Meanwhile, LG has been seeking ways to solve the corporate brand issue with Korea Land and Geospatial Informatix Corp., which uses LX in its English name.
The state-run organization said it plans to take legal actions against LG for using the LX brand for its new holding firm.
