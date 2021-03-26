Korea Shipbuilding wins 637 bln-won order for 5 container ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has clinched a 637 billion-won (US$562 million) order from a Taiwanese company to build five container carriers.
The deal signed with Wan Hai Lines calls for Korea Shipbuilding to start delivering the 13,200-twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels in the first half of 2023, Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.
The container carriers will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the company said.
Hopes for a rise in freight traffic and increased shipping rates have led to a spate of orders for container carriers, the company said.
The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI), a barometer of global freight rates, came to 2,584 points on March 19, up nearly three times compared with 898 a year ago. The index reached its highest number of 2,885 on Jan. 15 since 2009.
Korea Shipbuilding has three shipbuilding units -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS