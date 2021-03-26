Doosan Heavy completes 2nd wind power generator plant
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Friday it has completed the construction of its second plant for wind power generators in the country.
The plant in Changwon, 398 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will assemble and test 5.5-megawatt wind power generators, Doosan Heavy said.
With the plant, Doosan Heavy will be able to produce 30 wind power generators annually, the company said.
With its wind power business starting in 2005, Doosan Heavy has been producing 3-megawatt and 5.5-megawatt wind power generators.
Its 8-megawatt wind power generators will be available in 2022, Doosan Heavy said.
South Korea plans to spend about 66 trillion won (US$58.3 billion) to build an about 12-gigawatt offshore wind power farm by 2030, the company added.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
