The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 March 26, 2021
SEOUL, Mar. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.59 0.59
2-M 0.67 0.67
3-M 0.76 0.76
6-M 0.81 0.81
12-M 0.89 0.89
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
New virus cases nearing 500, another uptick looming amid extended curbs
-
Seoul's cherry blossom blooming begins on earliest date on record