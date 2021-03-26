Seoul stocks extend gains late Fri. morning on oil prices, recovery hopes
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Friday morning as vaccine distribution spurred expectations of an economic rebound amid stable oil prices.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 15.28 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,023.61 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.62 percent on improved jobless data, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 adding 0.12 percent and 0.52 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Giant internet portal operator Naver slipped 0.13 percent, but its rival Kakao moved up 0.93 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 0.56 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 1.14 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.29 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,132.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.55 won from the previous session's close.
