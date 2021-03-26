Moon replaces eight vice minister-level officials
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced eight vice minister-level officials, including those at the science and unification ministries, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Yong Hong-taek, the science ministry's director of research and development policy, was promoted to first vice science minister, and Cho Kyeong-sik, Cheong Wa Dae's secretary for digital innovation, was named second vice science minister.
Choi Young-joon, the unification ministry's director for unification policy, was promoted to vice minister, and Hwang Seong-kyu, a member of the land ministry's metropolitan transport commission, was picked as the second vice land minister.
Kim Woo-ho, the deputy at the personnel management ministry, was promoted to minister, and Lim Jae-hyeon, director of the tax and customs office at the finance ministry, was picked as the head of the Korea Customs Service.
Chung Suk-hwan, head of the defense ministry's national defense policy, was tapped to head the Military Manpower Administration, and Choi Byeong-am, the deputy at the Korea Forest Service, was promoted to head the agency.
