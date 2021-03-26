Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided missiles
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday it test-fired new tactical guided missiles a day earlier, confirming the launch of ballistic missiles for the first time in about a year.
On Thursday, South Korea's military said the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, raising concerns that the missiles banned under the U.N. Security Council resolutions could sharply escalate tensions.
(LEAD) New infections nearing 500, another uptick looming amid extended curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed above 400 for the third straight day Friday, prompting health authorities to extend current distancing rules by another two weeks amid looming concerns over a spike in new infections.
Health authorities are concerned about another uptick during spring time, with untraceable cases rising sharply.
(LEAD) N.K. leader inspects construction site without attending missile test-firing
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a construction site for riverside apartments in Pyongyang without attending a test-firing of newly developed ballistic missiles, according to state media Friday.
Thursday's "field guidance" trip to the construction site appears to underscore Kim's emphasis on improving people's lives. On the same day, the North test-fired two new tactical guided missiles without Kim's attendance.
(LEAD) SK Innovation says it won't accept LG's excessive demand for battery row settlement
SEOUL -- SK Innovation Co. won't accept LG Energy Solution Ltd.'s excessive demand to settle its battery lawsuit in the United States and will continue to make efforts to resolve legal issues, a senior company official said Friday.
The refinery-and-battery unit of SK Group expressed regret over the U.S. International Trade Commission's (ITC) ruling on a trade secret case with LG Chem-owned LG Energy Solution, which issued a limited 10-year ban on imports of certain lithium-ion batteries by SK.
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another two weeks, the prime minister said Friday, amid no clear signs of a letup in new COVID-19 cases and fears of a mass infection resurgence.
"The government will extend the current distancing levels and the gathering ban on five or more for another two weeks starting next week," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a regular COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.
Moon replaces eight vice minister-level officials
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced eight vice minister-level officials, including those at the science and unification ministries, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Yong Hong-taek, the science ministry's director of research and development policy, was promoted to first vice science minister, and Cho Kyeong-sik, Cheong Wa Dae's secretary for digital innovation, was named second vice science minister.
