Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. diplomats withdraw from embassy in Malaysia after ties are severed: reports
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Diplomats withdrew from the North Korean embassy in Malaysia on Sunday, two days after Pyongyang said it would cut ties with the Southeast Asian country over its citizen's extradition to the United States, reports said.
A total of 33 people, including the diplomats and their family members, left the embassy on a bus at around 11 a.m., and departed for Shanghai on a plane that took off at 4:56 p.m., according to news reports.
The withdrawal came after the Malaysian government voiced regrets over the North's decision to sever ties with it, ordered all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, and said it would also close its mission in Pyongyang.
------------
N. Korea's Kim, China's Xi vow to further develop ties
SHENYANG, China, March 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged verbal messages on Monday in which they pledged to further develop bilateral ties, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.
Kim told Xi that North Korea wants to bolster relations with China and their friendly ties will be developed in line with their fundamental interests and wishes.
Xi told Kim that China will uphold a political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and Beijing wants to make efforts for solid development of relations with North Korea, Xinhua reported.
------------
U.S. remains committed to denuclearizing N. Korea, engaging allies and partners: Sullivan
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States will continue to work closely with its allies and partners, including China and Russia, to denuclearize North Korea, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday.
The White House adviser also said the North continues to remain unresponsive to U.S. overtures for dialogue.
"We have not yet heard directly from them through diplomatic channels," he said in an interview with MSNBC.
------------
U.S. court action begins for N. Korean extradited by Malaysia: Justice Department
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Court proceedings began here Monday for a North Korean national suspected of money laundering, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
The suspect, Mun Chol-myong, "made his initial appearance today in federal court in the District of Columbia, where he was indicted on May 2, 2019," the department said in a press release.
The 55-year-old was extradited last week after a two-year court battle between Malaysia and North Korea.
------------
N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has resumed short-range missile testing in a direct challenge to the new U.S. administration, a U.S. newspaper reported Tuesday.
The missile launches took place over the weekend after Pyongyang denounced Washington for going forward with joint military exercises with South Korea, the Washington Post reported, citing "people familiar with the situation."
The reported missile launches could not immediately be verified.
------------
Latest N. Korean missile launches not in violation of UNSC resolutions: U.S. officials
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's recent launch of short-range missiles is not in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, senior U.S. officials said Tuesday, calling them part of "normal testing."
"We're also aware of military activity last weekend by DPRK that is not sanctioned under U.N. Security Council resolutions, restricting the ballistic missile program," a senior administration official said in a telephonic press briefing.
Earlier reports said the North launched multiple short-range missiles over the weekend.
------------
N. Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast Sunday: sources
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two cruise missiles off the west coast Sunday, sources said Wednesday, in Pyongyang's first missile test in about a year and also the first since the launch of the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden.
"What they fired were cruise missiles, not ballistic missiles, and they were detected by our assets," a source said.
Other details, including their exact type and where they were fired from, were not immediately known.
------------
Biden says 'nothing much changed' despite N. Korean missile launches
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that "nothing much has changed" despite North Korea's launch of short-range missiles, as senior U.S. officials said the firings were not in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"We've learned nothing much has changed," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One en route to Washington from Columbus, Ohio, where he was making a visit to promote the American Rescue Plan.
North Korea fired two cruise missiles off its west coast Sunday, military sources said in Seoul.
------------
N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, an apparent move pressing the United States as Washington prepares to announce a new policy on the North.
The missiles were fired from the North's eastern town of Hamju, South Hamgyong Province, at 7:06 a.m and 7:25 a.m. and flew around 450 kilometers with an altitude of 60 km, according to the military.
"South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the projectiles in detail, weighing the possibility that they could be short-range ballistic missiles," a JCS officer said.
------------
Russian FM calls for efforts to keep peace on peninsula after N.K. missile launches
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for efforts to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula and warned against "all kinds of military activities" Thursday, hours after North Korea fired off what appeared to be ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
Lavrov made the remark in a press statement after his talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, where South Korea called for Moscow to play a "constructive" role in fostering a lasting peace on the divided peninsula.
"I particularly emphasized the importance of efforts to maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia, as well as on the Korean Peninsula," the top Russian diplomat said in remarks interpreted in Korean.
(END)
