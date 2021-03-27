'Old school' manager for KBO club likes how baseball is played in Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- For all his love for infield shifts and advanced data, Carlos Subero still calls himself "old school."
That's because Subero, first-year manager for the Hanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), is not a fan of rule changes being implemented across the U.S. minor leagues.
For instance, pitchers will have a limit on the number of pickoff attempts per plate appearance. In Double-A, four infielders must have their feet set on dirt, meaning a second baseman won't be allowed to play on outfield grass in shallow right field against pull-happy left-handed batters.
Subero, whose Eagles have been shifting with particular zeal this spring, said before a preseason game Tuesday that he likes "the way baseball has always been played."
"I think there are things that you do to make the game better. I don't necessarily think this (experiment) is going to make the game better," Subero said before facing the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.
"When you're going to limit how many times you can throw to first base just so you can increase the number of steals. ... Teach them how to steal," Subero added, exasperated. "He threw twice, and now he can't throw any more, and you can go (try to steal second). Seriously? That's not baseball."
Subero said he has already fallen in love with the style of play in the KBO.
"I am old school. I like this baseball, one I am watching here," he said. "You can still bunt the ball. You can still do hit-and-runs. Banning the shifts? Why? Because you have to increase batting average? I don't personally agree."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
Seoul court orders N. Korea, leader Kim to pay damages to family of Korean War abductee
-
Ruling party voices 'deep regret' over N. Korea's missile provocations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided missiles
-
New virus cases nearing 500, another uptick looming amid extended curbs
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM