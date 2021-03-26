CJ 94,200 UP 2,300

JWPHARMA 29,350 DN 50

LGInt 30,300 UP 850

GCH Corp 35,250 DN 100

LotteChilsung 127,000 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,400 0

POSCO 318,000 UP 9,500

SPC SAMLIP 72,500 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 UP 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,400 UP 900

KUMHOTIRE 3,820 UP 55

DB INSURANCE 45,500 UP 200

SamsungElec 81,500 UP 300

NHIS 11,500 UP 100

SK Discovery 65,200 UP 3,600

LS 66,000 UP 2,200

GC Corp 357,000 UP 1,500

GS E&C 43,450 UP 1,200

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,450 UP 1,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 647,000 UP 12,000

KPIC 332,000 UP 7,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,670 UP 110

SKC 122,000 UP 1,000

GS Retail 38,650 DN 150

Yuhan 61,700 UP 900

HITEJINRO 38,250 DN 150

CJ LOGISTICS 185,000 UP 6,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,700 UP 1,100

ShinhanGroup 36,550 UP 700

DOOSAN 49,650 UP 1,050

DL 89,900 0

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,750 UP 800

KiaMtr 80,600 DN 700

SK hynix 135,000 UP 2,000

Youngpoong 590,000 UP 15,000

HMM 34,150 UP 4,700

KSOE 132,000 UP 13,500

Ottogi 569,000 DN 2,000

IlyangPharm 34,000 UP 300

F&F 130,000 DN 9,000

(MORE)