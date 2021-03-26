KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ 94,200 UP 2,300
JWPHARMA 29,350 DN 50
LGInt 30,300 UP 850
GCH Corp 35,250 DN 100
LotteChilsung 127,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,400 0
POSCO 318,000 UP 9,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,400 UP 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,820 UP 55
DB INSURANCE 45,500 UP 200
SamsungElec 81,500 UP 300
NHIS 11,500 UP 100
SK Discovery 65,200 UP 3,600
LS 66,000 UP 2,200
GC Corp 357,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 43,450 UP 1,200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,450 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 647,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 332,000 UP 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,670 UP 110
SKC 122,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 38,650 DN 150
Yuhan 61,700 UP 900
HITEJINRO 38,250 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 185,000 UP 6,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,700 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 36,550 UP 700
DOOSAN 49,650 UP 1,050
DL 89,900 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,750 UP 800
KiaMtr 80,600 DN 700
SK hynix 135,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 590,000 UP 15,000
HMM 34,150 UP 4,700
KSOE 132,000 UP 13,500
Ottogi 569,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 34,000 UP 300
F&F 130,000 DN 9,000
