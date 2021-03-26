KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 3,990 DN 25
MERITZ SECU 4,370 UP 50
HtlShilla 87,200 DN 200
Hanmi Science 58,700 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 186,500 DN 500
Hanssem 114,000 UP 7,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,500 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,700 DN 300
OCI 111,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 59,600 UP 1,100
KorZinc 405,500 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,240 UP 410
SYC 58,000 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 77,800 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 239,000 UP 13,500
Mobis 283,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,000 UP 900
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 UP 100
S-1 82,700 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 63,700 UP 5,900
IS DONGSEO 56,800 UP 1,700
S-Oil 81,300 UP 2,100
ZINUS 81,600 UP 700
LG Innotek 205,500 UP 1,000
Hanchem 243,500 UP 5,500
DWS 49,800 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 304,500 DN 3,000
SKTelecom 274,000 UP 20,500
SNT MOTIV 61,000 UP 800
HyundaiElev 45,300 UP 1,250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,600 DN 150
Hanon Systems 18,750 UP 1,200
SK 275,500 UP 19,500
ShinpoongPharm 92,000 DN 2,800
SamsungSecu 39,250 UP 250
Handsome 41,750 0
Asiana Airlines 15,600 UP 450
COWAY 65,300 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,000 UP 2,000
IBK 9,030 0
(MORE)
-
