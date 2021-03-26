KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO 23,250 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 13,050 UP 350
DONGSUH 32,900 DN 400
SamsungEng 13,700 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 DN 500
PanOcean 6,830 UP 270
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 21,350 UP 250
KT 28,300 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL207500 DN3500
LOTTE TOUR 18,950 DN 700
LG Uplus 12,450 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,200 UP 1,600
KT&G 80,400 DN 100
DHICO 12,700 UP 450
Doosanfc 50,900 UP 1,900
LG Display 21,950 UP 50
Kangwonland 26,200 DN 100
NAVER 383,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 495,000 UP 10,000
NCsoft 898,000 DN 8,000
KIWOOM 127,000 DN 500
DSME 28,450 UP 1,850
DSINFRA 10,250 UP 150
DWEC 6,470 UP 130
DongwonF&B 192,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 29,250 UP 750
LGH&H 1,524,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 802,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 20,800 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,550 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 143,000 DN 5,000
Celltrion 314,000 UP 6,500
Huchems 24,600 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 128,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,000 UP 2,000
KIH 86,800 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 41,400 UP 1,100
GS 38,950 0
(MORE)
-
