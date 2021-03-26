CJ CGV 28,400 UP 50

LIG Nex1 38,650 UP 150

Fila Holdings 44,650 UP 650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,500 UP 6,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 0

HANWHA LIFE 3,035 UP 50

AMOREPACIFIC 258,000 DN 1,500

FOOSUNG 10,700 UP 50

SK Innovation 209,000 UP 1,500

POONGSAN 32,550 UP 650

KBFinancialGroup 53,200 UP 600

Hansae 20,950 DN 900

LG HAUSYS 80,900 UP 1,100

Youngone Corp 40,150 UP 950

CSWIND 74,700 UP 3,400

GKL 16,700 DN 100

KOLON IND 62,700 UP 100

HanmiPharm 317,000 DN 1,500

BNK Financial Group 6,740 UP 150

emart 175,500 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY458 00 UP100

KOLMAR KOREA 57,100 UP 200

HANJINKAL 58,600 UP 400

DoubleUGames 66,500 UP 2,400

CUCKOO 122,500 UP 1,000

COSMAX 124,500 UP 1,000

MANDO 66,400 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 725,000 UP 7,000

INNOCEAN 60,000 UP 200

Doosan Bobcat 39,550 UP 2,550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,100 UP 500

Netmarble 126,000 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S291000 UP20000

ORION 128,500 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,200 UP 1,100

BGF Retail 163,500 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 270,000 UP 5,000

HDC-OP 30,050 UP 850

WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 UP 20

Big Hit 242,000 UP 6,500

