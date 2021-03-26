Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 March 26, 2021

CJ CGV 28,400 UP 50
LIG Nex1 38,650 UP 150
Fila Holdings 44,650 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,500 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 0
HANWHA LIFE 3,035 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 258,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 10,700 UP 50
SK Innovation 209,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 32,550 UP 650
KBFinancialGroup 53,200 UP 600
Hansae 20,950 DN 900
LG HAUSYS 80,900 UP 1,100
Youngone Corp 40,150 UP 950
CSWIND 74,700 UP 3,400
GKL 16,700 DN 100
KOLON IND 62,700 UP 100
HanmiPharm 317,000 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,740 UP 150
emart 175,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY458 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 57,100 UP 200
HANJINKAL 58,600 UP 400
DoubleUGames 66,500 UP 2,400
CUCKOO 122,500 UP 1,000
COSMAX 124,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 66,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 725,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 60,000 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 39,550 UP 2,550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,100 UP 500
Netmarble 126,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S291000 UP20000
ORION 128,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,200 UP 1,100
BGF Retail 163,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 270,000 UP 5,000
HDC-OP 30,050 UP 850
WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 UP 20
Big Hit 242,000 UP 6,500
(MORE)

