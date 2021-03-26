S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 26, 2021
All News 16:30 March 26, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.684 0.681 +0.3
3-year TB 1.117 1.089 +2.8
10-year TB 2.005 1.967 +3.8
2-year MSB 0.916 0.909 +0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.059 2.045 +1.4
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
