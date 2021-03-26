Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon: N.K. missile provocation 'undesirable' amid efforts to revive nuclear dialogue
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday censured North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches, saying that military provocations by Pyongyang are "undesirable" amid efforts to revive stalled international negotiations on the North's nuclear program.
In his speech to a ceremony to mark the sixth anniversary of the Yellow Sea Defense Day held at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, Moon said that "actions providing difficulty for the mood for dialogue are undesirable."
-----------------
N. Korea slams recently adopted U.N. resolution on human rights as 'fake document'
SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday slammed a recently adopted U.N. resolution on its human rights violations, calling it a "fake document" with political motives.
The 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council adopted the resolution by consensus at its 46th session in Geneva on Tuesday, marking the 19th consecutive year such a resolution has been adopted.
-----------------
Justice minister tries to assure migrant workers over COVID-19 testing
SEOUL -- Justice Minister Park Beom-kye on Friday tried to encourage migrant workers to undergo coronavirus testing freely, reiterating that undocumented foreigners can also get tested without fears of crackdown.
He visited Ansan, an industrial city with a large expat population near Seoul, to inspect workplace conditions, coronavirus testing and government support systems for foreign residents.
-----------------
Moon's approval rating dives to all-time low of 34 pct: Gallup
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has dropped to its lowest point at 34 percent due mainly to his government's unpopular housing policy, an opinion poll showed Friday.
In the Gallup Korea survey of 1,001 voters conducted from Tuesday through Thursday, only 34 percent of the respondents gave a positive assessment of Moon's presidency, down 3 percentage points from the previous week.
-----------------
Nat'l football chief apologizes for friendly loss to Japan
SEOUL -- The top South Korean football official on Friday issued an apology to fans for a friendly loss to Japan from the previous evening, a rare move designed to deflect mounting criticism directed at the national team players and coaching staff.
South Korea suffered a 3-0 loss to their archrivals in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Thursday. The score actually flattered South Korea, who barely put up a fight while managing only one shot on target.
-----------------
USFK completes inoculating 32 pct of population against COVID-19
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has completed vaccinating 32 percent of its population against the coronavirus, its officials said Friday.
USFK began the vaccination campaign with the Moderna vaccine in December starting with health care workers, and the first shipment of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines arrived here earlier this month.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks advance on oil prices, recovery hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced more than 1 percent Friday, as vaccine distribution spurred expectations of an economic rebound amid stable oil prices. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 32.68 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 3,041.01 points.
-
