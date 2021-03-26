(LEAD) Prosecution needs to stop probe into Samsung chief's alleged propofol use: expert panel
(ATTN: UPDATES with prosecution's response, details in paras 5-7)
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- A panel of civilian experts decided Friday to recommend that the state prosecution service halt its investigation into the allegation that Lee Jae-yong, the jailed de facto leader of Samsung Group, had taken propofol shots illegally.
The committee of outside experts plans to deliver the opinion, which is not binding, to the Supreme Prosecutors Office.
Among the 14 members of the panel who took part in the voting, eight opposed the continuation of the probe, and the rest favored it.
They failed to make a decision on whether Lee should be indicted over the suspicion, as they were evenly split over it.
A prosecution team in charge of the case said it would carry out a "comprehensive" review of the results of its investigation so far and the panel's decision.
Lee is suspected of having excessively and illegally taken the anesthesia drug at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul in 2017-2018.
He has denied the allegation, arguing that he used propofol "normally" in accordance with a doctor's prescription.
He requested the case be reviewed by the independent panel to see whether the prosecution's investigation is necessary.
The prosecution service introduced the outside review system in 2018 in a bid to enhance neutrality and fairness in handling cases that are of great public interest.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided missiles
-
New virus cases nearing 500, another uptick looming amid extended curbs
-
(2nd LD) Biden says U.S. will act accordingly if N. Korea escalates, but diplomacy still possible