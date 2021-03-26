S. Korean, French foreign ministers hold phone consultations on bilateral, global issues
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian by phone Friday to discuss a range of issues, including COVID-19, climate change and inter-Korean ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
They agreed to step up bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the public health sector, it said in a press release.
Chung, meanwhile, asked France's top-level official to take part in the upcoming P4G summit that will be held virtually in May. P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a public-private initiative to tackle climate change and other sustainable development challenges.
He also urged for France's continued support and interest in the complete denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, and Le Drian replied that he strongly supports Seoul's peace drive.
(END)
