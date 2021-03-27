Biden invites S. Korean President Moon and 39 others to climate summit
WASHINGTON, March 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has invited 40 global leaders, including his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, to a summit next month on climate change, the White House said Friday.
The virtual summit will be held April 22-23, underscoring the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action, it said in a press release.
"A key goal of both the Leaders Summit and COP26 will be to catalyze efforts that keep that 1.5-degree goal within reach," it said, referring to the U.N. Climate Change Conference to be held in November.
"In his invitation, the president urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition," it added.
The White House said the U.S. plans to announce a new, ambitious emissions target and Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.
Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office to bring the United States back to the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015. The former Trump administration withdrew from the international climate agreement in June 2017.
The upcoming summit will bring together 17 countries that are responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions, according to the White House.
"The president also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy," it said.
The leaders invited to the virtual event include Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia.
