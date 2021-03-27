Nongshim Group chairman dies
March 27, 2021
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Shin Choon-ho, chairman of major food company Nongshim Group, died Saturday of a chronic illness, the company said. He was 91.
The group's flagship unit, Nongshim Co., is South Korea's top instant noodle maker.
Born in 1930, Shin founded the food company in 1965 and became the group's chairman in 1992.
