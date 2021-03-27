(LEAD) Chairman of noodle giant Nongshim dies
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead to add more info; ADDS more details throughout, 2nd photo)
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Shin Choon-ho, chairman of South Korea's top noodle maker Nongshim, died Saturday of a chronic illness, the company said. He was 91.
He passed away at 3:38 a.m. while at a hospital for treatment. His funeral will be held Tuesday, the group said in a statement.
Born in 1930, Shin founded Nongshim in 1965 and has managed the firm successfully to make it the country's top instant noodle and snack maker. He became group chairman in 1992.
Under his leadership, Nongshim has rolled out a number of signature items that have been popular both at home and abroad.
Its flagship products include Shin Ramyun, a spicy brand; Chapaghetti, instant black bean noodles; and Neoguri, spicy udon-like noodles. Chapaguri, which is a signature noodle dish from the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," is a mixture of Chapaghetti and Neoguri.
Nongshim will be headed by the founder's son and the current vice chairman, Dong-won.
The late chairman is also the younger brother of Shin Kyuk-ho, the late founder of retail giant Lotte Group.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
Seoul court orders N. Korea, leader Kim to pay damages to family of Korean War abductee
-
Ruling party voices 'deep regret' over N. Korea's missile provocations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided missiles
-
(LEAD) Moon: N.K. missile provocation 'undesirable' amid efforts to revive nuclear dialogue
-
Ultrafine dust density soars to 'very bad' level in greater Seoul