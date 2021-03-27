Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 27, 2021
SEOUL, Mar. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/10 Sunny 70
Incheon 15/10 Rain 70
Suwon 16/08 Sunny 70
Cheongju 17/09 Sunny 70
Daejeon 19/08 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 16/06 Sunny 80
Gangneung 18/11 Sunny 70
Jeonju 18/09 Sunny 70
Gwangju 18/10 Sunny 70
Jeju 21/13 Rain 90
Daegu 17/08 Sunny 80
Busan 18/12 Sunny 80
(END)
