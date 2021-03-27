Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 27, 2021

SEOUL, Mar. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/10 Sunny 70

Incheon 15/10 Rain 70

Suwon 16/08 Sunny 70

Cheongju 17/09 Sunny 70

Daejeon 19/08 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 16/06 Sunny 80

Gangneung 18/11 Sunny 70

Jeonju 18/09 Sunny 70

Gwangju 18/10 Sunny 70

Jeju 21/13 Rain 90

Daegu 17/08 Sunny 80

Busan 18/12 Sunny 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!