Civilian worker at defense ministry compound tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- A civilian employee working at the defense ministry compound in Seoul tested positive for the new coronavirus Saturday, officials said.
The employee of the defense ministry's service support corps was confirmed to have been infected after coming into contact with another civilian who tested positive earlier, according to the officials.
He last visited his office Friday, located inside the ministry compound in Yongsan, central Seoul, they added.
"Contact tracing is under way to find anyone who may have been exposed to the official. We are also taking other necessary steps," a ministry official said.
The latest case has not been added to the ministry's official COVID-19 data, which is announced at 10 a.m. every day. The total number of infections among the military population stood at 647 on Saturday.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 505 more COVID-19 cases, including 490 local infections, raising the total caseload to 101,275, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
