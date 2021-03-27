BTS' 'Life Goes On' video passes 300 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop band BTS' "Life Goes On" passed 300 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.
"Life Goes On" is the main track on its album "ME" released on Nov. 20, 2020.
The video hit 300 million views on YouTube at around 2 p.m., becoming the seven-member group's fifth to reach the milestone, Big Hit Entertainment said.
Directed by Jungkook, the youngest member, the video garnered 100 million views only two days after its release.
"Life Goes On" became the first Korean song to land at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot 100, in early December.
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Seoul court orders N. Korea, leader Kim to pay damages to family of Korean War abductee
-
Ruling party voices 'deep regret' over N. Korea's missile provocations
-
(LEAD) Moon: N.K. missile provocation 'undesirable' amid efforts to revive nuclear dialogue
-
(LEAD) New virus cases hit one-month high amid concerns over spring resurgence
-
(LEAD) TV series 'Joseon Exorcist' terminated over history controversy