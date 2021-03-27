Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' 'Life Goes On' video passes 300 mln YouTube views

All News 15:55 March 27, 2021

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop band BTS' "Life Goes On" passed 300 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.

"Life Goes On" is the main track on its album "ME" released on Nov. 20, 2020.

The video hit 300 million views on YouTube at around 2 p.m., becoming the seven-member group's fifth to reach the milestone, Big Hit Entertainment said.

Directed by Jungkook, the youngest member, the video garnered 100 million views only two days after its release.

"Life Goes On" became the first Korean song to land at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot 100, in early December.

BTS members pose in this photo provided by Big Hit Entertainment on March 27, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#BTS #Life Goes On
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!