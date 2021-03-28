Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 28, 2021

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/09 Rain 60

Incheon 11/07 Rain 60

Suwon 13/08 Rain 60

Cheongju 15/09 Rain 60

Daejeon 14/10 Rain 20

Chuncheon 15/09 Rain 60

Gangneung 19/12 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 14/10 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 17/10 Sunny 20

Jeju 18/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/13 Cloudy 0

Busan 20/13 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!