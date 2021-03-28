Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 28, 2021
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/09 Rain 60
Incheon 11/07 Rain 60
Suwon 13/08 Rain 60
Cheongju 15/09 Rain 60
Daejeon 14/10 Rain 20
Chuncheon 15/09 Rain 60
Gangneung 19/12 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 14/10 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 17/10 Sunny 20
Jeju 18/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/13 Cloudy 0
Busan 20/13 Cloudy 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Seoul to seal off cherry blossom hot spots over COVID-19 fears
-
(LEAD) New virus cases hit one-month high amid concerns over spring resurgence
-
(2nd LD) N.K. accuses Biden of 'provocation' for criticizing missile launches
-
N. Korea may be ready to roll out new ballistic missile submarine: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Chairman of noodle giant Nongshim dies