Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecution keeps nearly 50,000 cases of personal data (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property (Kookmin Daily)

-- Politicians exchange tit-for-tat ahead of parliamentary elections (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property (Segye Times)

-- S. Koreans in their 40s favor opposition party in mayoral elections: poll (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Top Cheong Wa Dae official on policy raises 'jeonse' fee for his house by 14 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Seoul mayoral candidates pledge to improve real estate situation to get votes (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul mayoral candidates' pledges cross line into private sector (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- PPP's Oh leads Seoul mayoral race with 50.5 pct: poll (Korea Economic Daily)

