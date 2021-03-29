(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 29)

In response to Biden's warning, Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said in a statement that the US could face "something that is not good" if such "thoughtless remarks" continued. There is a chance that Pyongyang will initiate more serious provocations, such as test-firing a new submarine-launched ballistic missile or intercontinental ballistic missile as early as next month, after the outcome of the Biden administration's review of policy approaches to the North is unveiled. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Washington later this week to put the finishing touches on the review.