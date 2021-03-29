(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 29)

Nevertheless, the Moon Jae-in administration's reaction is dumbfounding. After North Korea fired two cruise missiles last Monday, the government kept mum and hurriedly made it public after foreign news media reported it. When the international community denounced North Korea for violating UN Security Council resolutions, President Moon Jae-in brushed it off saying, "That is not desirable." Then, all of a sudden, the Defense Ministry changed its position and branded the ballistic missile launch a "grave threat to our national security." How could the general public trust the government under such circumstances?