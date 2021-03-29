Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

March 29, 2021

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 13/07 Cloudy 20

Suwon 15/06 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 18/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 18/08 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/06 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/11 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/09 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/09 Cloudy 20

Jeju 19/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/10 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/12 Sunny 0

(END)

