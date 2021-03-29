Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:09 March 29, 2021
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/06 Cloudy 20
Incheon 13/07 Cloudy 20
Suwon 15/06 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 18/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 18/08 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 16/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/11 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 17/09 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/09 Cloudy 20
Jeju 19/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/10 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/12 Sunny 0
(END)
