KIRD to foster science and tech policy experts with University of Sussex
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Institute of Human Resources Development in Science and Technology (KIRD), a state-backed science education institute, said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Sussex in England and Ajou University in Suwon, south of Seoul, to strengthen cooperation in fostering professionals in science and technology policy.
Under the agreement, the three will pursue joint research activities in science and technology policy, conduct joint education programs as well as cooperate in exchange programs.
They also agreed to share policies and strategies in cultivating science and technology professionals.
KIRD, an institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT, was established in 2007 to boost the country's science and technology research expertise.
South Korea has earmarked 27.4 trillion won (US$24.2 billion) for its research and development budget this year.
