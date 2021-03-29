S. Korea blanketed by extremely powerful yellow dust storm

As of 7 a.m., the hourly average concentration of PM 10 reached 452 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, 681 micrograms in Daejeon, 653 micrograms in the central administrative city of Sejong, 522 micrograms in Gangwon Province, 421 micrograms in Ulsan and 401 micrograms in Gwangju, according to the state-run National Institute of Environmental Research's Air Quality Forecasting Center.

