Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open nearly flat amid virus woes

All News 09:36 March 29, 2021

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Monday amid concerns over rising new coronavirus cases around the world.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 3,040.32 points in the first 15 minutes of trading amid foreign and institutional selling.

Investor concerns grew as U.S. COVID-19 cases moved back up, with the third wave of the virus spreading in Europe. New COVID-19 infections topped 126 million over the weekend around the world, with the death toll exceeding 2.7 million.

Top cap Samsung Electronics slipped 0.12 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.37 percent.

Giant internet portal operator Naver lost 1.7 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 1.12 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Celltion jumped 3.82 percent as the European Medicines Agency confirmed that the firm's drug can be used to treat COVID-19. Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.46 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,130.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!