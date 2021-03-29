Park In-bee earns 1st LPGA win of season in California

South Korea currently boasts six players in the top 15, and Park, at No. 4, is the third highest in that group, behind No. 1 Ko Jin-young and No. 2 Kim Sei-young. Kim Hyo-joo is holding down the final spot at No. 8, with Park Sung-hyun lurking at No. 11 and Lee Jeong-eun further back at No. 13.

