Overseas missions to issue certificates on naturalized Koreans' foreign nationality renunciation
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas diplomatic missions will issue naturalized citizens certificates on the submission of documents proving foreign nationality renunciation to help them avoid the trouble of visiting the country, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Starting Wednesday, naturalized citizens staying overseas can get certificates on their renunciation of foreign nationality or on their pledges not to exercise foreign nationality in Korea without having to come to Korea in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.
By law, all naturalized Koreans must renounce foreign nationality within a year of their naturalization. Under certain conditions, they can maintain dual citizenship but must pledge not to exercise foreign nationality in Korea.
Previously, naturalized Koreans had to fly to South Korea to submit related documents and get the certificates from the justice ministry. But due to pandemic-induced travel restrictions, the government revised relevant regulations to allow overseas missions to issue the certificates.
