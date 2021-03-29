KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SsangyongCement 7,710 UP 160
BoryungPharm 21,100 DN 250
L&L 14,700 DN 50
TaekwangInd 914,000 DN 17,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,150 DN 60
POSCO CHEMICAL 146,000 0
Daewoong 32,800 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,500 DN 900
AmoreG 65,100 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 215,500 0
BukwangPharm 23,250 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,000 UP 1,100
SamyangFood 88,200 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 411,000 DN 6,500
KAL 27,250 DN 800
LG Corp. 88,200 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,400 UP 2,000
SK hynix 132,000 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 588,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,100 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,750 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 187,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,700 DN 250
Kogas 33,300 UP 500
Hanwha 30,500 UP 300
DB HiTek 54,400 DN 900
CJ 93,400 DN 800
JWPHARMA 29,450 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 UP 550
Daesang 25,000 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,520 DN 60
LGInt 32,100 UP 1,800
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 7,360 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 138,000 UP 1,000
KCC 233,500 UP 4,000
SKBP 101,000 DN 3,000
Shinsegae 277,000 DN 4,500
Nongshim 286,500 UP 5,500
(MORE)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
S. Korea blanketed by extremely powerful yellow dust storm
-
Doosan Infracore releases 100-ton excavators in global market
-
Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property
-
(LEAD) S. Korea suffocated by extremely powerful yellow dust storm
-
New virus cases again back below 400 on fewer tests, virus curbs extended for 2 weeks