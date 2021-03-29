SsangyongCement 7,710 UP 160

BoryungPharm 21,100 DN 250

L&L 14,700 DN 50

TaekwangInd 914,000 DN 17,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,150 DN 60

POSCO CHEMICAL 146,000 0

Daewoong 32,800 UP 350

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,500 DN 900

AmoreG 65,100 UP 300

HyundaiMtr 215,500 0

BukwangPharm 23,250 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 68,000 UP 1,100

SamyangFood 88,200 DN 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 450

CJ CheilJedang 411,000 DN 6,500

KAL 27,250 DN 800

LG Corp. 88,200 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 48,400 UP 2,000

SK hynix 132,000 DN 3,000

Youngpoong 588,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 44,100 UP 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,750 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 187,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,700 DN 250

Kogas 33,300 UP 500

Hanwha 30,500 UP 300

DB HiTek 54,400 DN 900

CJ 93,400 DN 800

JWPHARMA 29,450 UP 100

Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 UP 550

Daesang 25,000 DN 250

SKNetworks 5,520 DN 60

LGInt 32,100 UP 1,800

ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 50

NEXENTIRE 7,360 UP 10

CHONGKUNDANG 138,000 UP 1,000

KCC 233,500 UP 4,000

SKBP 101,000 DN 3,000

Shinsegae 277,000 DN 4,500

Nongshim 286,500 UP 5,500

