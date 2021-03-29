KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 DN 100
KSOE 134,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,700 UP 1,000
OCI 119,000 UP 8,000
LS ELECTRIC 60,600 UP 1,000
KorZinc 409,500 UP 4,000
Ottogi 574,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 33,500 DN 500
F&F 131,500 UP 1,500
NamsunAlum 3,920 DN 70
MERITZ SECU 4,365 DN 5
HtlShilla 86,400 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 64,600 UP 900
IS DONGSEO 57,400 UP 600
S-Oil 80,500 DN 800
LG Innotek 200,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 303,000 DN 1,500
HMM 30,950 DN 3,200
HYUNDAI WIA 77,000 DN 800
SamsungHvyInd 7,490 UP 250
SYC 57,600 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 260,000 UP 21,000
Mobis 284,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,850 UP 850
HDC HOLDINGS 11,300 UP 50
S-1 82,300 DN 400
ZINUS 80,000 DN 1,600
Hanchem 236,500 DN 7,000
DWS 49,050 DN 750
COWAY 64,900 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 91,200 DN 800
Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 350
IBK 9,080 UP 50
SamsungSecu 39,150 DN 100
Handsome 41,700 DN 50
Hanon Systems 18,000 DN 750
SK 268,500 DN 7,000
SKTelecom 269,000 DN 5,000
SNT MOTIV 60,500 DN 500
(MORE)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
S. Korea blanketed by extremely powerful yellow dust storm
-
Doosan Infracore releases 100-ton excavators in global market
-
Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property
-
(LEAD) S. Korea suffocated by extremely powerful yellow dust storm
-
New virus cases again back below 400 on fewer tests, virus curbs extended for 2 weeks