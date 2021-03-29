TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 DN 100

KSOE 134,000 UP 2,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,700 UP 1,000

OCI 119,000 UP 8,000

LS ELECTRIC 60,600 UP 1,000

KorZinc 409,500 UP 4,000

Ottogi 574,000 UP 5,000

IlyangPharm 33,500 DN 500

F&F 131,500 UP 1,500

NamsunAlum 3,920 DN 70

MERITZ SECU 4,365 DN 5

HtlShilla 86,400 DN 800

HyundaiMipoDock 64,600 UP 900

IS DONGSEO 57,400 UP 600

S-Oil 80,500 DN 800

LG Innotek 200,500 DN 5,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 303,000 DN 1,500

HMM 30,950 DN 3,200

HYUNDAI WIA 77,000 DN 800

SamsungHvyInd 7,490 UP 250

SYC 57,600 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 260,000 UP 21,000

Mobis 284,000 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,850 UP 850

HDC HOLDINGS 11,300 UP 50

S-1 82,300 DN 400

ZINUS 80,000 DN 1,600

Hanchem 236,500 DN 7,000

DWS 49,050 DN 750

COWAY 64,900 DN 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 DN 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 91,200 DN 800

Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 350

IBK 9,080 UP 50

SamsungSecu 39,150 DN 100

Handsome 41,700 DN 50

Hanon Systems 18,000 DN 750

SK 268,500 DN 7,000

SKTelecom 269,000 DN 5,000

SNT MOTIV 60,500 DN 500

