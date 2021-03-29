KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 46,350 UP 1,050
KEPCO 23,350 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,350 DN 250
DONGSUH 31,500 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 21,700 UP 350
KT 27,900 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN6000
SamsungEng 13,950 UP 250
LOTTE TOUR 18,200 DN 750
LG Uplus 12,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,900 DN 1,300
KT&G 80,200 DN 200
DHICO 13,250 UP 550
Doosanfc 51,700 UP 800
LG Display 21,950 0
Kangwonland 25,700 DN 500
NAVER 372,000 DN 11,000
Kakao 487,500 DN 7,500
DongwonF&B 190,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 834,000 DN 64,000
KIWOOM 123,000 DN 4,000
DSME 29,050 UP 600
PanOcean 6,460 DN 370
DWEC 6,770 UP 300
KEPCO KPS 29,950 UP 700
LGH&H 1,530,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 799,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 21,450 UP 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,200 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,400 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 140,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 330,500 UP 16,500
Huchems 25,700 UP 1,100
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,400 UP 1,400
KIH 86,100 DN 700
LOTTE Himart 41,450 UP 50
GS 38,850 DN 100
