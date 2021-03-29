(LEAD) Public servants' property deals to be closely scrutinized
(ATTN: REWRITES headline, lead; ADDS more details in paras 4,7)
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday all public officials will be required by law to report their property holdings and face stern measures against profits from speculative deals as it unveiled measures to stem property speculation by public officials.
The move came amid heightened public outcry over a land speculation scandal involving officials from the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), the public housing developer.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki vowed a zero tolerance approach toward real estate speculation by public officials in a bid to regain public trust.
Under the measures, the government plans to require all civic servants to report their wealth status, including property holdings, and restrict LH employees from requiring new real estate.
Illegal gains from real estate speculation will be confiscated and criminal punishment will be raised against public officials found to have carried out speculative land deals using undisclosed information.
It plans to swiftly launch a special agency designed to oversee unfair and illicit real estate transactions.
To curb speculative deals, the government will hike the tax rates on gains from transactions of land possessed for less than two years. It also plans to tighten rules on non-housing mortgage loans for public officials.
The LH scandal erupted in early March after two civic groups accused 14 LH officials of allegedly using insider information to buy farmland in two satellite cites south of Seoul between April 2018 and June 2020, before they were formally designated as development sites.
The allegations have rocked the nation at a time when public discontent over skyrocketing home prices runs high ahead of key mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan next month.
Despite the snowballing scandal, the government made clear that it will prioritize implementing its massive housing supply plan unveiled last month.
The country has rolled out a series of measures to stem rising home prices, including tax hikes and loan regulations. But the measures have resulted in only a short-term letup in housing prices gains.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
