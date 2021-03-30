Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 06:58 March 30, 2021

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon sacks Cheong Wa Dae policy chief over property-related controversy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon sacks top economic aide over property-related controversy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon sacks top economic aide over property-related controversy (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon sacks top economic aide to fight real estate corruption (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon sacks top economic aide over excessive 'jeonse' rent hike (Segye Times)
-- Moon sacks top economic aide over property-related controversy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Public officials to be required to report all property holdings (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Self-employed businesses' sales fall by half in 2020 amid pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon sacks top economic aide over excessive 'jeonse' rent hike (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung resumes operations of chip plant in U.S. after 6 weeks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon sacks top economic aide over excessive 'jeonse' rent hike (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Blue house policy chief sacked over 14.1% jeonse hike (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon calls for all-out efforts to fight real estate corruption (Korea Herald)
-- Moon sacks top economic aide over excessive rent hike (Korea Times)
