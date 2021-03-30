(LEAD) Samsung, LG TVs earn advanced Wi-Fi tech certification
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's two largest TV makers -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- said Tuesday their premium TVs have obtained a certification for advanced Wi-Fi technology that enables them to deliver faster and more stable connectivity.
Samsung said two Neo QLED TV models -- QN900A and QN800A -- became the industry's first TVs to get Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), the global organization with more than 850 members driving Wi-Fi adoption and related programs.
The world's largest TV maker said the Wi-Fi 6E technology offers four times faster connectivity than Wi-Fi 5 and enables stable data transfers even when multiple devices are connected to one router.
"The newly certified Wi-Fi 6E technology is designed to use 6GHz frequency in combination with the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies," Samsung said. "Now, select Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data, enable low latency, and provide reliable and secure connectivity."
Samsung hopes its Neo QLED TVs with Wi-Fi 6E technology can boost sales from consumers who seek a better viewing experience with their over-the-top (OTT), virtual reality and gaming services.
LG said its major TV models launched in 2021, including its 8K OLED TV and QNED TV using Mini LEDs, also earned Wi-Fi 6E certification recently.
