Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 30, 2021
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/05 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/07 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 22/07 Cloudy 0
Jeju 18/11 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/08 Cloudy 0
Busan 20/11 Cloudy 0
(END)
