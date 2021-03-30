Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

March 30, 2021

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/07 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 22/07 Cloudy 0

Jeju 18/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/08 Cloudy 0

Busan 20/11 Cloudy 0

