Savings banks' profit rises 10 pct in 2020 on interest income
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean savings banks reported 10 percent growth in their combined net profit for 2020, thanks to a modest rise in interest income, data showed Tuesday.
The combined net income of the 79 savings banks stood at 1.4 trillion won (US$1.24 billion) last year, compared with a profit of 1.3 trillion won a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their interest income rose 8.7 percent on-year to 6.5 trillion won, while loan-loss provisions jumped 30.7 percent on-year to 1.5 trillion won.
Their loan delinquency ratio edged down 0.4 percentage point to 3.3 percent at the end of last year, according to the data.
The average capital adequacy ratio of the savings banks reached 14.29 percent at the end of last year, down 0.54 percentage point from a year ago.
A key barometer of financial health, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's total capital to its risk-weighted assets. The Bank for International Settlements, an international organization of central banks based in Basel, Switzerland, advises lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show
-
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(LEAD) Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
S. Korea blanketed by extremely powerful yellow dust storm
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
(LEAD) S. Korea suffocated by extremely powerful yellow dust storm