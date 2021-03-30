Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rice production costs up 6.5 pct last year

All News 12:00 March 30, 2021

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Rice production costs in South Korea rose 6.5 percent last year as rice output fell due to a record-long rainy season and typhoons, data showed Tuesday.

Farmers spent 31,082 won (US$27) to produce 20 kilograms of rice last year, compared with 29,172 won the previous year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The rise in costs came as a long rainy season and typhoons reduced the number of sunny days last year, reducing rice output to a 52-year low, according to the statistics agency.

The cost of cultivating rice on a 1,000-square-meter paddy inched up 0.1 percent to 773,658 won.

The gross income of rice farmers reached 1.2 million won per 1,000-square-meter paddy last year, up 5.5 percent from the previous year.

Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.

This file photo, taken Oct. 7, 2020, shows a rice paddy in Hongcheon County in Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#rice production #staple food
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!