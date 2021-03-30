Rangers' Yang Hyeon-jong wild in final spring training game

While Yang may not be with the Rangers at the start of the season on Thursday, it's still possible that he will be called up at some point. Pitchers across the majors will face unprecedented increases in their workloads, with the schedule back to the usual 162 games after a pandemic-interrupted season of 60 games in 2020. Yang, a proven workhorse, has tossed at least 170 innings in each of the last seven years for the Kia Tigers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

